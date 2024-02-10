iPhone 13 price drop: Get a huge 12% discount on Amazon - check Rs. 19600 exchange offer too

Hindustan Times
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 10, 2024
If you're looking for a new smartphone, Amazon has an excellent deal on the iPhone 13 that you won't want to miss. Discover the details of this iPhone 13 offer.

iPhone 13 Price Drop: iPhone 13 is now more affordable. The 128GB model, which was originally priced at Rs. 59990, is now available for Rs. 52999, giving a significant 12 percent discount.

But there's more! You can make the deal even better by trading in your old phone and taking advantage of some special bank offers. This is your chance to get the iPhone 13 at a great price.

Trade in your old phone and get a discount of up to Rs. 19600 on the iPhone 13. The exact discount depends on your old phone's model and condition. Just enter your PIN code to see if this deal is available in your area.

And there's an extra bonus! If you use an IDFC First Bank Credit Card, you can save an additional Rs. 1000 on EMI transactions.

Plus, there's a 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 750, on Citibank Card Non-EMI transactions. 

iPhone 13 Specs: The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display for immersive viewing. Its advanced dual-camera system, with 12MP Wide and ultra-wide lenses, captures precise moments. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, it delivers fast and efficient performance for all tasks.

Don't miss this amazing opportunity to get the iPhone 13 at a fantastic price. Grab it now before it's gone!

