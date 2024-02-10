iPhone 13 price drop: Get a huge 12% discount on Amazon - check Rs. 19600 exchange offer too

Check related web stories:

iPhone 15 Pro price drop: Get a 5% discount on Amazon - check Rs. 33600 exchange offer too

Cupid’s arrow? Vijay Sales slashes iPhone 15 price for Valentine’s Day; take a bold step now

Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist for you: Aarya Season 3 Part 2 to Captain Miller, Know what to watch

Apple iOS 17.4 update to launch soon! Check out top features likely to roll out