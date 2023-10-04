Google launches Google Pixel 8; Price, specs to features, know it all
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 04, 2023
Google has launched the Google Pixel 8 today at its most-awaited Made by Google event 2023.
Google Pixel 8 price, specifications and availability have been revealed today. Check out the new smartphone out now.
Display: Pixel 8 features a 6.2 inch FHD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
The Pixel 8 gets the new Tensor G3 SoC with the Titan M2 Security Coprocessor and 8GB LPDDR5X RAM.
The Google Pixel 8 features a dual camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP Octa PD wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera along with a you get a 10.5MP selfie shooter.
Google pixel 8 has several AI camera features such as Magic Editor, Best Take, Macro Focus, Magic Eraser, and Photo Unblur.
Storage options: Pixel 8 is available in two storage options - 128GB and 256GB .
The Google Pixel 8 is priced at $699 and in India you can buy it for Rs.75999.
Google is offering the Pixel 8 in three colours - Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose.
Google Pixel 8 is available on Flipkart for pre-order.
