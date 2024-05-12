iPhone 16 rumours roundup: From display to chip, all about the next-gen iPhone
Published May 12, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Waiting for the Apple iPhone 16 to launch? Check out the leaked specifications and features to have an idea of what’s coming.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in September 2024 with major upgrades.
Photo Credit: Apple
For starters, the iPhone 16 is expected to feature a pill-shared horizontal camera module which may house two rear cameras.
Photo Credit: reuters
The vanilla iPhone 16 may feature an Action Button which is also available in the iPhone 15 Pro models.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 16 is expected to sport a 6.1-inch display which is similar to the iPhone 15. However, the Pro models may get bigger screens.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 16 will likely be powered by an A18 chip which will allow the device to support upcoming AI features.
Photo Credit: Apple
This year standard iPhone 16 models may not get major upgrades in terms of camera.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 16 is expected to run on iOS 18 which will be announced at the WWDC 2024 event.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, all iPhone 16 models will likely be powered by artificial intelligence which may enhance the overall performance.
