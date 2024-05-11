Top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more

Published May 11, 2024
iPhone 15 Pro Max leads the top ten best-selling smartphones worldwide for Q1 2024, securing first place with a 4.4% market share according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker.

Following closely behind, the iPhone 15 claims the second spot with a 4.3% market share, demonstrating Apple's strong presence in the smartphone market.

In third place, the iPhone 15 Pro holds its ground with a 3.7% market share, maintaining Apple's dominance in the premium smartphone segment.

Securing fourth place, the iPhone 14 captures a 1.9% market share, narrowly edging out the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in this fiercely competitive market.

Samsung's flagship contender, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, takes fifth place with a 1.5% market share, showcasing Samsung's competitive stance in the high-end smartphone market.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 secures sixth place, highlighting Samsung's success not only in premium models but also in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Another Samsung A series device, the Samsung A54, claims seventh place, further solidifying Samsung's diverse portfolio and consumer appeal.

The newly introduced iPhone 15 Plus secures the eighth spot, showcasing Apple's ability to cater to varying consumer preferences and demands.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, the base model of Samsung's flagship series, secures ninth place, demonstrating Samsung's ability to capture market share across multiple price points.

Rounding off the top 10 list is the Samsung Galaxy A34, securing the tenth position with a 1.0% market share, highlighting the popularity of Samsung's mid-range devices.

Overall, the Q1 2024 best-selling smartphones list underscores the continued dominance of Apple and Samsung in the global smartphone market, with both brands showcasing strong performances across their product portfolios.

