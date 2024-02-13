iPhone 14 price drop: Huge 23% discount now available; check Rs. 27000 exchange offer too 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 13, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Exciting news! Amazon has made the iPhone 14 with 512GB of storage cheaper. This phone is one of Apple's best smartphones, and now you can save huge amounts of money on it!

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Price Drop: Normally, the iPhone 14 with 512GB of storage costs Rs. 109900 on Amazon. But now, with a huge discount, it only costs you Rs. 84999, which is 23 percent off!

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

You can also trade in your old phone to make the price even lower for the iPhone 14 via the exchange offer.

Photo Credit: reuters

By trading in your old phone, you could save up to Rs. 27000. Just make sure your old phone is in good shape to get the best deal.

Photo Credit: Apple

The trade-in option might not be available everywhere. Check by entering your PIN code on Amazon to see if it's available where you live.

Photo Credit: Apple

Additionally, If you have a Citibank Card, you can get an extra 10% off (up to Rs. 750) instantly on your purchase without needing to pay in installments.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Features: The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset. It also has impressive cameras: a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front camera for great selfies.

Photo Credit: Apple

Don't miss out on these fantastic discounts and offers on Amazon if you want to upgrade to the iPhone 14. Act quickly before the offer ends!

Check related web stories:
Expecting massive iPhone 16 changes? Ming-Chi Kuo gives a reality check
Arc Search AI-powered iPhone browser automates search! Best alternative for Safari, Chrome?
iPhone 15 And Upcoming iPhone 16 Shipments To Slip 10% To 15%? Know What Ming-Chi Kuo Revealed
Enhanced security: Apple iOS 17.3 stolen device protection will save your iPhone, download now
View more