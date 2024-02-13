iPhone 14 price drop: Huge 23% discount now available; check Rs. 27000 exchange offer too 

You can also trade in your old phone to make the price even lower for the iPhone 14 via the exchange offer.
By trading in your old phone, you could save up to Rs. 27000. Just make sure your old phone is in good shape to get the best deal.
The trade-in option might not be available everywhere. Check by entering your PIN code on Amazon to see if it's available where you live.
Additionally, If you have a Citibank Card, you can get an extra 10% off (up to Rs. 750) instantly on your purchase without needing to pay in installments.
iPhone 14 Features: The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset. It also has impressive cameras: a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front camera for great selfies.
Don't miss out on these fantastic discounts and offers on Amazon if you want to upgrade to the iPhone 14. Act quickly before the offer ends!