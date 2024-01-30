Icon

Arc Search AI-powered iPhone browser automates search! Best alternative for Safari, Chrome?

Check out this new AI-powered iPhone browser called Arc Search and how it is gaining popularity as Safari and Chrome alternatives.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Jan 30 2024, 12:24 IST
Know all about the AI-powered iPhone browser, Arc Search. (App store)

Bored of using the old Safari and Chrome browsers on iPhone? We have found just the right alternative that also comes with AI features, providing you accurate as well as intelligent results amazingly fast and that too in a new and refreshing form. The Browser Company recently launched a new browsing app for iPhones called Arc Search which aims to transform the browsing experience for users. The new iPhone browser takes advantage of artificial intelligence to generate search responses and provide the best results for user queries. Some of Arc Search AI's features have stunned users with its capabilities. Learn more about Arc search and its features here.

About AI-powered iPhone browser

The company first developed the desktop-based browser called the Arc last year, and now with the new mobile browser, the company has more advanced features for users. They can now harness the power of AI for their search queries. According to a TechCrunch report, the most talked about feature of Arc Search is the “Browse for me” which is developed with OpenAI and other LLM models. This feature uses the data of six web pages to curate a new custom web page of its own with different segments. This web page includes all the information you require related to your search query.

This feature also creates summaries or bullet points when you ask about anything such as the recipe for your favourite dish. However, these web pages and results cannot be shared via links as we do on Safari and Chrome. Users will have to take a screenshot of the generated result or links for sharing.

Apart from Arc Search's “Browse for me” feature, it comes with various other intuitive features such as users can ask the search to block ads, trackers and GDPR cookie banners to improve the privacy and experience. It also provides reader mode, bookmark, archives tabs and more like other browsers. Additionally, Arc search enables users to use Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo or Ecosia within the app as a default browser.

Arc Search could become a major competitor for leading search engines if it continues to include interesting AI features for iPhone users and so far, it looks to be putting up a big fight.

First Published Date: 30 Jan, 11:26 IST
