Expecting massive iPhone 16 changes? Ming-Chi Kuo gives a reality check

We are now just 8 months away from seeing Apple's innovation with the iPhone 16 series and the iOS 18 update. As the leaks emerge we have an idea of what might feature in the new generation iPhones, however, we can not be certain of what Apple might be planning. While there are plenty of rumors about the new capture button generative AI features, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that iPhone 16 may not receive major design changes. Check what the current reports say about the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 design changes

According to Kuo's report, the iPhone 16 may not get “significant design changes,” and this year Apple may also fall short of generative AI features as compared to other competitors in the smartphone industry. There are speculations that Apple is developing generative AI features for the iOS 18 update, but Kuo said we may not see much development until the launch of the iPhone 17 series in the year 2025. "It is expected that Apple will not launch new iPhone models with significant design changes and the more comprehensive/differentiated GenAI ecosystem/applications until 2025 at the earliest," said Kuo.

iPhone 16 may also get a similar camera design as the iPhone 12 which is again not a significant change to design and Apple seems to be following the same design trends for some years now.

According to current smartphone buyers' trends, they are leaning towards foldable and AI smartphones. Samsung and Google have recently upscaled their AI initiatives for their smartphone devices, whereas Apple is reportedly way behind in the race. Kuo also predicts that Apple may experience a decline in the shipment of iPhones in 2024 due to the current AI demand.

Apart from that, this year's iPhone 16 series is speculated to get bigger display sizes. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may come in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes. Additionally, there is a rumor about a new capture button that will ease the process of capturing videos. However, we can only be sure of these upgrades until Apple announces the iPhone 16 series.

