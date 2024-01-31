Icon

Expecting massive iPhone 16 changes? Ming-Chi Kuo gives a reality check

Apple supply chain analyst Ming Chi Kuo predicts that Apple this year may not include a major iPhone 16 design tweak. However, it is projected to receive some important changes.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Jan 31 2024
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom's Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too.
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance.
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.
iPhone 15 Pro Max
According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday.
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.
iPhone 15 Pro Max
View all Images
iPhone 16 to receive bigger displays and a new capture button. (Bloomberg)

We are now just 8 months away from seeing Apple's innovation with the iPhone 16 series and the iOS 18 update. As the leaks emerge we have an idea of what might feature in the new generation iPhones, however, we can not be certain of what Apple might be planning. While there are plenty of rumors about the new capture button generative AI features, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that iPhone 16 may not receive major design changes. Check what the current reports say about the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 design changes

According to Kuo's report, the iPhone 16 may not get “significant design changes,” and this year Apple may also fall short of generative AI features as compared to other competitors in the smartphone industry. There are speculations that Apple is developing generative AI features for the iOS 18 update, but Kuo said we may not see much development until the launch of the iPhone 17 series in the year 2025. "It is expected that Apple will not launch new iPhone models with significant design changes and the more comprehensive/differentiated GenAI ecosystem/applications until 2025 at the earliest," said Kuo.

iPhone 16 may also get a similar camera design as the iPhone 12 which is again not a significant change to design and Apple seems to be following the same design trends for some years now.

According to current smartphone buyers' trends, they are leaning towards foldable and AI smartphones. Samsung and Google have recently upscaled their AI initiatives for their smartphone devices, whereas Apple is reportedly way behind in the race. Kuo also predicts that Apple may experience a decline in the shipment of iPhones in 2024 due to the current AI demand.

Apart from that, this year's iPhone 16 series is speculated to get bigger display sizes. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may come in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes. Additionally, there is a rumor about a new capture button that will ease the process of capturing videos. However, we can only be sure of these upgrades until Apple announces the iPhone 16 series.

