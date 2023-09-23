Want to buy iPhone 15? Have iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone 12? Know it price
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 23, 2023
Are you eyeing the latest iPhone 15, but have an older iPhone model, like the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone 12? Well, just sell off your iPhone and use the money to buy a spanking new iPhone 15!
Find out how much your iPhone is worth by trading it in through Apple's Trade In program. Here are the estimated trade-in values for select iPhone models.
iPhone 14 Series: iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to Rs. 67,800; iPhone 14 Pro: Up to Rs. 64,500; iPhone 14 Plus Up to Rs. 42,500; iPhone 14: Up to Rs. 40,000.
iPhone SE (3rd generation)- iPhone SE (3rd generation): Up to Rs. 21,450
iPhone 13 Series- Phone 13 Pro Max: Up to Rs. 55,700; iPhone 13 Pro: Up to Rs. 53,200; iPhone 13: Up to Rs. 38,200; iPhone 13 mini: Up to Rs. 34,400.
iPhone 12 Series- iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to Rs. 41,300; iPhone 12 Pro: Up to Rs. 38,800; iPhone 12: Up to Rs. 27,400; iPhone 12 mini: Up to Rs. 21,000.
iPhone SE (2nd generation)- iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to Rs. 10,520
iPhone 11 Series- iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to Rs. 30,900; iPhone 11 Pro: Up to Rs. 27,030; iPhone 11: Up to Rs. 21,200
Apply the trade-in value towards the purchase of the latest iPhone 15 especially as there are so many upgrades that have now been rolled out on the new iPhone.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to trade in your old iPhone to get a great value and that will allow you to upgrade to the latest iPhone and enjoy the latest technology from Apple.
