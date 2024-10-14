iPhone 15 Plus gets 17% discount on Flipkart: Know how to get deals and discounts
Published Oct 14, 2024
Check out this huge discount on iPhone 15 Plus and get additional bank and exchange offers on purchase.
Want a feature-filled smartphone that can capture amazing pictures, provide top-notch performance, and other exciting capabilities.
The iPhone 15 Plus could be the correct option as it is one of the popular smartphones in the flagship segment.
Additionally, buyers can also avail huge discounts on smartphones on Flipkart, check details.
The iPhone 15 Plus originally retails for Rs.79900, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.6599 on Flipkart.
With this massive 17% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of smartphone.
Buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.1500 on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI on orders of Rs.4,990 and above.
Buyers can also get 10% off up to Rs.1000 on Axis Bank Credit Card on orders of Rs.4,990 and above.
Lastly, with exchange offers, Flipkart is providing up to Rs.30000 exchange discount.
