 Android 15 release soon: Top 5 tips and tricks you need to know

Here are 5 useful Android 15 tips and tricks to use when officially rolled out.

Google’s Android 15 is expected to roll out soon in the coming days for Pixel smartphone users.

As we wait for the new Android OS Vivo has already rolled out its FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

Therefore, here are some Android 15 tips and tricks that you need to know before it rolls out.

With Andoird 15, users can limit their charging to 80% to improve the battery health of their device.

With new Android software, users can now secure apps in a private space enabling users to keep the app data hidden from prying eyes.

Enable the theft protection feature to keep your device protected from thieves. This feature will restrict actions when found in the wrong hands.

Make use of the split screen feature more hassle-free by adding apps to save app pairs.

Android 15 enable users to archive apps to free up space without having to loose app’s data.

