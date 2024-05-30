iPhone 15 Plus price drops by 10% on Amazon: Check out latest offers and deals
iPhone 15 Plus gets a huge discount on Amazon. Know how you can get it at a reasonable price.
The iPhone 15 Plus features a bigger display like the iPhone 15 Pro Max and offers all the latest features including iOS 17.
If you are someone who likes a bigger display, then iPhone 15 Plus could be a great choice for you and it is also available at a great discount.
On Amazon, the iPhone 15 Plus is available at a 10 percent discount from its original price of Rs.89990.
Therefore, you can get the latest smartphone at just Rs.80999.
You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 15 Plus by taking advantage of bank and discount offers.
Get a flat Rs. 4000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.53,940
You can also get a flat Rs.4000 instant discount ICICI Bank Credit Cards at a minimum purchase value of Rs.53940.
With an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.44250 off. However, the value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
