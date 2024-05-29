Apple iPhone 15 price cut: Rs. 9901 discount rolled out 4 months after launch on Flipkart
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 29, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple iPhone 15 price cut has been announced and it is a massive Rs. 9901. Know how you can get the smartphone with other great deals too.
Apple iPhone 15 series was launched in September 2023, with the standard version starting at Rs. 79900.
Now, just four months post-launch, the 128GB variant of iPhone 15 is available at Rs. 69999.
The e-commerce giant Flipkart is providing a Rs. 9901 price cut on the iPhone 15 with additional bank and exchange offers.
To get the iPhone 15 at an even lower amount, smartphone buyers can take advantage of bank deals and exchange offers.
According to Flipkart, you can get the smartphone with an additional Rs. 4000 discount by taking advantage of the HDFC Bank Credit Card.
iPhone 15 buyers can further reduce the price by availing an exchange deal through, which they can get Rs. 57900 off.
However, the exchange value of the smartphone will be based on its model and working conditions. Therefore, check the exact value on the Flipkart app or website.
So, what does the iPhone 15 pack? The smartphone features the Dynamic Island with great camera improvements, making it a perfect smartphone to upgrade to.
