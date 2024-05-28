iPhone 13 price cut: Check out latest Amazon deals and discounts
Apple iPhone 13 is available at a huge discounted price on Amazon, check exciting exchange offers as well.
Planning to upgrade from Android to iPhone but do not want to spend a fortune on a high-end smartphone?
Then owning an iPhone 13 could be a great choice as you will get to experience all the new features and iOS ecosystem.
Therefore, check out this huge iPhone 13 price cut on Amazon.
Originally, the iPhone 13 retails for Rs.59990 for the 128GB variant. However, you can get it for Rs.49999.
This gives buyers a great 17 percent discount on iPhone 13 on Amazon.
Buyers can also avail exchange offer to get further discounts on the iPhone 13 price.
With the exchange offer, get up to Rs.44250 off on the purchase of iPhone 13.
However, the original value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
