iPhone 15 price drop: Get a huge 11% discount on Amazon now - check deal
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 22, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Looking for a new smartphone? Well, you're in luck because Amazon has just dropped the price of the latest Apple iPhone 15. This is your chance to grab a fantastic deal that you definitely don't want to miss!
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 Price Drop: The Apple iPhone 15 is now more affordable than ever. The 128GB version, originally priced at Rs. 79990, is now up for grabs at just Rs. 71490 – that's a whopping 11 percent discount.
But wait, there's more! You can make the deal even sweeter by trading in your old phone and taking advantage of some bank deals. This is your golden opportunity to snag the iPhone 15 at an unbeatable price.
Photo Credit: reuters
Trade in your old phone and enjoy up to Rs. 27150 off on the iPhone 15. The discount depends on your old phone's model and condition. To check if this deal is available in your area, simply enter your PIN code.
Photo Credit: Apple
And here's an extra perk! If you use an HSBC Credit Card, you get an additional instant discount of Rs. 150.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 specs: The iPhone 15 boasts 128 GB storage, a 6.1-inch display, and runs on the powerful Apple A16 Bionic processor. Capture stunning moments with a 48 MP and 12 MP dual rear camera setup, plus a 12 MP front camera for awesome selfies.
Photo Credit: Apple
The device comes with a robust 3349 mAh battery and runs on the latest iOS 17, offering a seamless and user-friendly experience with 6 GB of RAM.
Photo Credit: Apple
Don't miss out on these incredible offers to maximise your savings when you grab the Apple iPhone 15.