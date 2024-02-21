Get iPhone 14 at 17 pct discount on Amazon; Huge exchange offer available too
Don’t miss the chance to get an iPhone 14 with a 17 percent discount on Amazon. Check details including the massive exchange offer here too.
Looking to buy the Apple iPhone 14? Then this is the perfect time as now you can get this smartphone at a very reasonable price because of the huge Amazon discount.
Amazon is now offering a huge 17 percent discount on iPhone 14, giving smartphone buyers a great chance to get a premium phone without having to pay the full price.
The iPhone 14 was originally priced at Rs.79900 for the 256GB variant, however, you can get it for just Rs.65998.
You can also take advantage of the great exchange offer on the smartphone.
While buying an iPhone 14, you can get up to Rs.19600 off with an exchange offer.
All you have to do is exchange your old smartphone device with the new one.
But, note that the exchange value will be based on the smartphone model and working conditions.
Also, make sure to enter your area pin code to check if the exchange offer is available at your location or not.
