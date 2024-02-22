Want to buy the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra? Check out this huge Amazon discount
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 22, 2024
Amazon is offering a massive price cut on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Check out the deals and discounts.
Samsung in January launched the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series including the famous Galaxy S24 Ultra.
In just a month of its official launch, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at a huge discount on Amazon.
On Amazon, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is originally priced at Rs.144999 for the 512GB variant, however, you can get it for just Rs.127490.
This Amazon discount gives users a chance to get the latest Samsung flagship at a 12 percent discount.
Buyers can also take advantage of bank offers to further reduce the price of Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Get a Rs.250 Discount on an Amex Credit Card for 12 months and above EMI transaction and a minimum purchase value of Rs.20000.
Get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.750 on Citibank Card Non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and features Galaxy AI, making it one of the most advanced phones in the market.
