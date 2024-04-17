iPhone 14 price drop on Flipkart and Amazon compared- Check where you can get higher discount
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 17, 2024
Grab the iPhone 14 from Amazon and Flipkart at a huge discounted price. Check details.
Planning to buy a new Apple iPhone? Amazon and Flipkart are offering a huge discount on the iPhone 14 model.
As the iPhone 16 launch nears, the price for the older iPhone models has drastically received a price drop on the e-commerce websites.
Originally, the iPhone 14 was priced at Rs.69900, but now has received a huge price cut which may fit your budget.
On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 is getting a 15 percent discount, therefore, the discounted price is Rs.58999.
Additionally, buyers can also avail 10 percent off on Citibank Credit cards on EMI transactions of up to Rs.1500 on orders of Rs.5000 and above.
On Amazon, iPhone 14 is available at a 10 percent discount, therefore, the current price of the smartphone is Rs.62800.
Buyer can also get a flat Rs.3000 instant discount using the SBI Credit Card on a minimum purchase value of Rs.41940.
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a higher discount on the iPhone 14 than Amazon.
