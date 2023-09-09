iPhone 15 price: Know all about it ahead of Apple event 2023; check iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max prices too
Apple event 2023: While the standard iPhone 15 model is rumored to bring significant upgrades like a 48MP camera and the boosted A16 Bionic chipset, big price hikes are expected for the Pro models.
Notably, iPhone 15 series success hinges on its pricing strategy. Apple must get it right. The reason is because nifty rivals like Samsung have their Galaxy S series and Huawei has come up with the Mate 60 that are available at similar price points.
Therefore, despite new features, the iPhone 15 may struggle to justify a price increase. Ideally, iPhone 15 price should be maintained at the starting point of $799.
The Apple 12 September event has been hyped up as the changes in the iPhone 15 series are expected to be massive. Last year's non-Pro iPhone models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) disappointed fans due to the lack of significant new features.
Rumors suggest that the standard iPhone 15 model may feature a 48MP primary rear camera, Dynamic Island technology, a USB-C charging port, and the boosted A16 Bionic chipset.
iPhone 15 series pricing is a crucial factor in determining its success among consumers. Leaks have emerged suggesting potential price increases for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The iPhone 15 Pro price could see a $100 price hike and the smartphone could start at $1099.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price might start at anything between $1199 to $1299, marking either $100 or $200 increase.
There have been no rumors suggesting that iPhone 15 Plus price will be hiked.
Apple faces a dilemma with the iPhone 15, as increasing its price could lead consumers to consider rival options, such as the Samsung Galaxy S series, which sells for a similar price.
Since the iPhone 15 lags behind the Pro models, it will make a price increase harder to justify. Consequently, it is speculated that the iPhone 15 will likely maintain its starting price of $799.