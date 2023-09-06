iPhone 15 design: Curves, Bezels, Body, USB-C, Dynamic Island

We’ll see the new iPhone 15 lineup just in a week and the look and feel are expected to change. Check how Apple iPhone 15 design is likely going to turn out as.

Updated on: Sep 06 2023, 09:36 IST
iPhone 14 Pro
Know all the rumoured design changes in the Apple iPhone 15 models. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
Know all the rumoured design changes in the Apple iPhone 15 models. (Unsplash)

Apple iPhone 15 launch is just a week away and fans are eagerly waiting to get their hands on them. While the company is making the smartphones ready for shipping, tipsters are on a mission to reveal every possible detail about all the iPhone 15 models. Users have an idea about what is coming their way, but there is still a lot of uncertainty as Apple has revealed nothing officially. However, there is much that has been leaked about the iPhone 15 design.

Let's have a look at the rumoured iPhone 15 design changes to get a better idea of how the smartphone is likely to look.

iPhone 15 design

As per reports, iPhone 15 models are expected to bring back the curved design. The leaked dummy images also showed that iPhones have curved edges, therefore, this rumour might well come true. In terms of display, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may continue the same size as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus which were 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also reported that all iPhone 15 models will get Dynamic Island including the base models from iPhone 14 Pro versions. In terms of camera placement, we might see bigger cameras. However, the iPhone 15 may receive a new design for cameras.

It was also reported that Apple may discontinue using its stainless steel body and bring titanium frames. As per a shared leak by @URedditor on X (Formerly Twitter), Apple may use grade 5 titanium which is called Ti-6Al-4V. This change might reduce the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro model may see a change in the way the volume and power buttons function. Additionally, the mute button will be replaced with a new action button that will have a huge number of features that users can enable even for emergencies.

The massive change that every expert reported was the shift from a Lighting port to a USB-C charging port. This change may come due to the European Union's new regulations mandating the standard charging ports.

Another important design change to look out for in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models have smaller bezels. While the iPhone 14 Pro had 2.1 mm bezels, the iPhone 15 Pro will likely have just 1.55mm bezels.

The design specs are based on speculations and rumours. The original details will be revealed at the Apple event which is scheduled for September 12, 2023. Stay tuned for more such updates.

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 09:01 IST
