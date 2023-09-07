iPhone 15 prices leaked! Know what’s coming at the Apple launch event

The iPhone 15 series is launching at the Apple event on September 12, 2023. And now, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max prices have allegedly been leaked.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 07 2023, 09:32 IST
iPhone 14 Pro
Know the leaked prices of iPhone 15 models. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
Know the leaked prices of iPhone 15 models. (Unsplash)

The most awaited Apple event 2023 is now just a few days away and the excitement of the fans keeps getting higher as prices and specs of these new smartphones are being leaked virtually on a daily basis. Rumours have it that the iPhone 15 models may be more expensive than their predecessors in the iPhone 14 series. Price hikes might come as a surprise for interested buyers, but this year's iPhone is bringing various new features that may also lure them into spending greater amounts of money. So, check out the leaked iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max prices below.

The Apple launch event is going to happen on September 12. As per reports, four iPhone 15 models will be announced along with two new smartwatches - Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Let's have a look at their pricing of the new iPhones to get a clearer picture.

iPhone 15 price

Every year Apple launches its new generation of iPhones, which attracts a huge amount of attention from fans across the world. This year the iPhone 15 models have created so much hype because of the massive upgrades and because of that, we may also expect to see a price hike that will make them costlier than the iPhone 14 models.

Over the past few weeks, leaks have suggested that iPhone 15 Pro models may get a price hike of $100 and $200. This may come true as the Pro versions come with various new advancements that users might like.

To have a better understanding of how Apple sets the price bar, let's first look at what iPhone 14 models were priced. In the US, the base models of iPhone 14 started from $799 and $899. And for iPhone 14 Pro, the price was $999 and for iPhone 14 Pro Max, it was $1,099.

Earlier, Tom's Guide reported that there will be a 12% to 20% hike in the upcoming iPhone 15 models. Now it claims that there might not be a substantial increase in price if the iPhone 15 standard models. Therefore, the iPhone 15 price may start from $799 and for iPhone 15 Plus from $899.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro models' prices are expected to rise. According to a Weibo leak, there may be a $100 price increase for the Pro models. Therefore, we can expect that the iPhone 15 Pro may cost around $1,099, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max may cost $1,199. The iPhone 15 Pro Max may even get a $200 hike in price because of the special periscope camera that it is widely expected to pack.

Note that the above-mentioned prices are based on speculations and the actual details will be revealed at the Apple event which will happen on September 12, 2023.

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 09:31 IST
    Trending Gadgets

