iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max price; check the Apple 2023 event date too
Photo Credit: unsplash
Apple 2023 event: The iPhone 15 series is going to launch in 4 days. Know what experts say about the price of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.
Photo Credit: unsplash
Know more
Apple event 2023: The price of the iPhone 15 models is one of the biggest points of discussion among experts as various leaks suggest that this year the iPhone 15 Pro models' price may be hiked.
Photo Credit: AP
Earlier, experts revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a $100 and $200 hike in comparison to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.
Photo Credit: unsplash
However, there is no official news released by Apple about the iPhone’s pricing or specs and you will get to hear the actual price officially at the Apple event 2023 on September 12.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check more
The chances of a price hike are high. Recently, in the quarterly earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook, said, “I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category.”
Photo Credit: HT Tech
This year iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are to get many new upgrades and that may actually lure buyers into investing in the smartphone even with the hiked prices.
Photo Credit: Usplash
As of now, the iPhone 15 Pro price is expected to be $1,099 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max can start from $1,299. A $100 price hike over iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check Product
This year iPhone 15 Pro models are getting a new action button in place of the mute button which may include various new features.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Additionally, they are expected to get a new A17 Bionic chipset that will improve the performance of the new models.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Click here
All the details of the new generation iPhone will be revealed at the Apple 2023 event, which is taking place on September 12, 2023.