iPhone 15 Pro gets over ₹30000 off in Flipkart sale: Check out latest offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 07, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Planning to buy an iPhone Pro model, but do not want to spend above 1 lakhs? Then we found the right deal.
Photo Credit: Apple
Last year’s iPhone 15 Pro is currently available at a huge discounted price in Flipkart Big Bachat Sale.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, check out how you can get the iPhone 15 Pro at a reasonable price.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
iPhone 15 Pro retails for ₹134900 on Flipkart for 128GB storage, however, you can get it for just ₹103999 after a 22% discount.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
That’s not all, in addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can also avail extra 10% off on Combo with Mobile - Google, Nothing, Apple.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, buyers can also avail exchange offers to get additional ₹36050 off on iPhone 15 Pro.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 14 price drops by 21% on Amazon: All details about the offer you need to know
iPhone 15 Plus price drops by 10% on Amazon: Check out latest offers and deals
iPhone 13 Now Available at 18% Discount on Amazon - Latest Prices and Offers
iPhone 15 price drop: Check out this huge discount available on Flipkart
View more