iPhone 15 Pro gets over ₹30000 off in Flipkart sale: Check out latest offers

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 07, 2024
Planning to buy an iPhone Pro model, but do not want to spend above 1 lakhs? Then we found the right deal. 

Last year’s iPhone 15 Pro is currently available at a huge discounted price in Flipkart Big Bachat Sale. 

Therefore, check out how you can get the iPhone 15 Pro at a reasonable price. 

iPhone 15 Pro retails for ₹134900 on Flipkart for 128GB storage, however, you can get it for just ₹103999 after a 22% discount. 

That’s not all, in addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price. 

Buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Buyers can also avail extra 10% off on Combo with Mobile - Google, Nothing, Apple.

Lastly, buyers can also avail exchange offers to get additional ₹36050 off on iPhone 15 Pro. 

