iPhone 14 price drops by 21% on Amazon: All details about the offer you need to know
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 03, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out this huge discount available on iPhone 14 on Amazon.
Looking for a smartphone upgrade this season? Then iPhone 14 could be a great option for you.
iPhone 14 is one of the most bought and considered smartphones as it is available at a reasonable price range and comes with several latest features.
Now, the iPhone 14 price is significantly reduced on Amazon, which gives buyers a reasonable buy.
Originally, the iPhone 14 is available at Rs.79990. However, you can get it at Rs.62800.
This gives you a great 21 percent discount on Amazon. You can further avail bank and exchange offers.
Grab flat Rs.3000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.41940.
Get flat Rs.3000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 41940.
Also, with an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.44250 off. However, the price will be based on the smartphone’s working condition and model.
