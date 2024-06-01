iPhone 15 price drop: Check out this huge discount available on Flipkart
Published Jun 01, 2024
Grab iPhone 15 at an 18 percent discount on Flipkart and also take advantage of bank and exchange offers, check details.
iPhone 16 series launch is just three months away which means the price of iPhone 15 will drastically dip in the coming months
Now, just four months post-launch, the 128GB variant of iPhone 15 is available at Rs. 69999.
E-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart are already providing huge discounts and deals on the iPhone 15 model.
If you are eyeing the new iPhone 15 then you might want to check out this offer available on Flipkart.
This gives you a great 18 percent off on the latest iPhone 15. You can also avail exchange and bank offers to further reduce the price.
You can get 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card or Rs.500 off on Flipkart UPI.
With an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.50000 off on the purchase of iPhone 15.
However, the exchange price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
