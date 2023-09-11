iPhone 15 Pro Max launch may be hit by 4-week delay after Apple event 2023
While other iPhone 15 models stay on track, this underscores the need to await the official Apple event for definitive information on this potential setback.
The iPhone 15 series is set to be revealed at Apple's September 12 event dubbed 'Wonderlust,' with significant improvements over the previous models.
Among the iPhone 15 series, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to stand out due to new features like a titanium body, an Action button, and a periscope zoom lens. Because of this camera upgrade, iPhone 15 Pro Max price is likely to be increased by anything between $100 to $200.
There is another potential disappointment for Apple fans. There might be a delay of up to 4 weeks before the iPhone 15 Pro Max reaches the market after the Apple event on September 12.
The information comes from a tipster named Revegnus, who cited yield issues with Sony, the supplier of image sensors for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Sony's yield issues are related to the production of the image sensors, which are believed to be the same as those used in the iPhone 14 Pro Max but manufactured using a different procedure.
This delay aligns with recent reports, including one mentioning production issues with the display manufacturing technique for thinner bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro models.
Additionally, an equity analyst note mentioned that Sony may struggle to meet the demand for image sensors due to yield problems during production.
t's important to note that while there is uncertainty and confusion regarding the iPhone 15 Pro Max's release date, the other three iPhone models are expected to be released on schedule.
All this information is based on leaks and rumours, and there has been no official confirmation from Apple, so it's advisable not to make buying decisions based solely on these rumours.
The best course of action is to wait for the official launch of the iPhone 15 series at the Apple event 2023, where all features, specifications, and pricing details will be revealed.