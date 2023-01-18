 Apple Iphone 15 Ultra Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is a iOS v16 phone, available price is Rs 149,900 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core + 2.02 GHz, Quad core) Processor, 4700 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 15 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 15 Ultra now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38205/heroimage/152800-v1-apple-iphone-15-ultra-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38205/images/Design/152800-v1-apple-iphone-15-ultra-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Apple IPhone 15 Ultra price in India starts at Rs.149,900. The lowest price of Apple IPhone 15 Ultra is Rs.135,490 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 15 Ultra Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • 4700 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    Camera
    • 12 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
    • F1.78
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F1.9
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 458 ppi
    • OLED
    • 1290 x 2796 pixels
    • 6.73 inches (17.09 cm)
    • Yes
    General
    • No
    • iPhone 15 Ultra
    • iOS v16
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Apple
    • January 30, 2023 (Unofficial)
    Multimedia
    • Lightning
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.3
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Apple A16 Bionic
    • 8 GB
    • Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)
    • Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core + 2.02 GHz, Quad core)
    • 64 bit
    • 4 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 12MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Apple Iphone 15 Ultra