Apple event 2023 LIVE Updates: 8 hours to go for the arrival of iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, more

We've been hearing rumors about a possible iPhone 15 Ultra coming out for months, but recent reports have shot them down. Apple was expected to bring out a new top-end iPhone 15 model that would have even more premium features than the Pro variants, and it would go in tandem with the top-end Apple Watch Ultra. Features such as haptic volume buttons, 8K video recording, and 2TB storage were rumored to arrive but it isn't likely to be the case anymore. Instead, we're expecting Apple to launch just four devices today - the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple 2023 event live updates: In just a few hours from now, the Apple event , dubbed ‘Wonderlust’ will begin. It is the annual September event by the company, which generally introduces the new generation of iPhones, as well as other Apple products to the consumers. This time, it is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series, which will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Alongside, the Apple Watch Series 9 is also expected to be unveiled. Some surprise products can also be announced, just as the Apple WWDC event in June introduced the Apple Vision Pro. Some leaks have revealed that the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and new AirPods with USB-C charging case can also be unveiled during the event. The event takes place on September 12 from Apple Park in California. The event will be both in-person and live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Apple. Just like in preceding years, CEO Tim Cook is expected to start the event by addressing the achievements of the company this year, and what awaits Apple fans in the future. As we count down till the event begins, check out the latest developments and leaks around the upcoming iPhones and the Apple event.

Apple 2023 Event Live: Will we see new iPads or AirPods at the event? Alongside Macs, M3-powered iPad Pros are also said to be in the works, although a release before 2024 isn't likely. On the other hand, we recently heard rumours about a new iPad Air 6 possibly launching soon, but Apple isn't expected to showcase it tonight at its Wonderlust event. So when could it be released? According to reports, it could launch as soon as next month via a press release, similar to how it announced the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBooks on January 17. While Apple is expected to introduce the new AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with a new USB Type-C port, it is not expected to bring about any major changes compared to the current model. Except for the new charging port, everything else is expected to remain the same. Moreover, we're not expecting any announcements related to AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Max 2, and AirPods 2 with USB Type-C at tonight's Apple event.

Apple event LIVE: Will Apple Watch X or M3 Macs make a debut tonight? Apple is expected to unveil two smartwatches today - Apple Watch Series 9, and Watch Ultra 2. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also said to be working on a special ‘Watch X' to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch, which could be the biggest overhaul to the Apple Watch yet. It could get features such as a MicroLED display, blood pressure monitor, and magnetic band attachment system. However, this Apple event has likely come too soon for the new Watch X, and we're not expecting to see it tonight. But what about MacBooks with the M3 chipset? It has been rumored for some time now that Apple is looking to bring out its next chipset, the M3, which might include four variants - M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously stated that Apple was internally testing an M3-powered iMac, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and other Mac devices, but they are not expected to launch during tonight's event. Reports claim that Apple could introduce its M3-powered devices in October via a simple press release, instead of a full-fledged launch event.

Àpple 2023 event live: The iPhone 15 Pro models can get a battery boost Over the years, iPhones have become bigger and heavier to accommodate larger batteries to provide enough fuel to sustain high-demanding hardware. However, this year, the iPhones are likely lighter in weight yet they have not compromised on their battery performance. As per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the expected titanium frame for the Pro models will result in about a 10 percent reduction in weight. However, the new 3nm A17 Bionic chipset is expected to offer such a remarkable performance optimization that it increases the battery life significantly. The combination of these two factors can make the iPhone 15 Pro models a lucrative proposition for those who prefer their smartphones to be lightweight but do not want a compromise on the battery life. But this is not all that the Pro models might be featuring this year. The Pro models can also feature a programmable Action button, that is touted to replace the ‘mute switch'. Additionally, they can also feature the USB Type-C charging port, but with faster charging speeds compared to the non-Pro models. Further, they are expected to get thinner bezels and a slightly more curved display.

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max price in US The iPhone 15 Pro will also be 6.1 inches, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will come at the larger 6.7-inch size. Apple usually saves premium features for the Pro models, which justifies a higher price. Expect minor design updates, like slimmer curved bezels and a new titanium chassis instead of stainless steel. A redesigned "mute" button may double up as an Action button, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra. Exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be the upgraded 3-nanometer A17 chip for more speed and efficiency. Like the standard iPhone 15 models, they'll shift to USB-C, but the Pro lineup will have a faster USB-C port. The Pro Max may include a superior telephoto camera lens. When it comes to pricing, it's a bit uncertain this year. Some reports suggest Apple might increase the prices. So, what will iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max prices in US be? Jeff Pu, an analyst, predicts the iPhone 15 Pro could start at $1,099. Others, like DigiTimes, say both Pro models may be $100 more expensive than before, placing the iPhone 15 Pro at $1,099 to $1,199 and the Pro Max at $1,199 to $1,299.

iPhone 15 Launch Event Live Updates: iPhone 15 launch comes during a smartphone slump? Apple's launch event could not have come at a worse time as the smartphone industry is experiencing somewhat of a slump as of late. With around six weeks to go, Apple has acknowledged this slowdown, accepting that “the smartphone market has been in a decline for the last couple of quarters in the United States”, according to tipster Mark Gurman. Apple's iPhone sales slumped by 2.4 percent to $39.7 billion in the last quarter, but Apple would be hoping to entice buyers with its slew of upgrades that it is set to roll out with the iPhone 15 series. Even the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have been tipped for big upgrades such as Dynamic Island and USB Type-C port, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a new periscope camera. Will these upgrades be enough to attract buyers and pull the smartphone industry from this slump? We will find out soon enough.

Apple event live: Know the expected iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus prices in the US The iPhone 15 will come in a 6.1-inch size, just like the iPhone 14. The larger iPhone 15 Plus will be even bigger at 6.7 inches. All iPhone 15 models are expected to feature a USB-C port instead of the familiar Lightning port. Excitingly, the Dynamic Island will be available on both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. This means the iconic notch, present since the iPhone X, might be gone for a cleaner look. Also, Catch all the iPhone 15 Live Updates here. As for pricing, it's uncertain, but it's unlikely the standard iPhone 15 will see a price hike. The starting price for the entry-level iPhone 15 may begin at $799 based on the iPhone 14's pricing. Here's what we anticipate iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus price in US will be:

Apple 2023 Event Live: New camera feature for the iPhone 15 Pro Max At present, Apple's high-end iPhone models, the Pro and Pro Max, feature similar internals. With the same processor, camera system, and other features, the only difference between these devices is the screen size. While the Pro variant gets a 6.1-inch display, the Pro Max sports a bigger 6.7-inch panel. However, this is set to change with the iPhone 15 series. Apple's top-end iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is due to receive major upgrades that could set it apart from the smaller iPhone 15 Pro. One of the major changes is expected to be in terms of the camera. While the iPhone 15 Pro is tipped to feature an improved camera system over its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a different camera technology altogether - a periscope lens. This new camera could potentially offer up to 5X-6X zooming capabilities. On the other hand, a handful of rumors have also predicted it to get anything between 5x to 10X zooming capabilities. If it goes into double figures, it could put it on par with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Apple 2023 event live news: When and where to watch iPhone 15 launch in India The Apple event, dubbed ‘Wonderlust', is set to take place tomorrow, September 12 at 10:00 AM PT. After a couple of years where the events were only held in online mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wonderlust event will be an in-person event, held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park in Cupertino, California. For those who wish to watch the unveiling of the latest iPhone 15 series, alongside other Apple products online, you can watch the event online. The iPhone 15 launch in India time will be 10:30 PM IST. This is when the event starts. Even though the Apple event is an in-person event, it will be live-streamed on various platforms, where Apple will showcase its latest innovations in tech. The Wonderlust event can be live-streamed through the Apple TV app. Alternatively, viewers can watch the announcements on the official Apple Events page as well. You can also head over to Apple's YouTube channel to catch the launch of the iPhone 15 live.

iPhone 15 Launch Live Updates: Expected price for iPhone 15 Despite a number of new features expected to come to the iPhone 15, there are no leaks pointing towards a price hike. This year, some tipsters have claimed that the prices for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can see an increase between $100 to $200, but a similar trend for the standard model is not expected. As things stand, the iPhone 15 should be available for $799. According to leaks, the upcoming iPhone 15 models are anticipated to receive significant enhancements this year. The feature known as Dynamic Island, first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models, is expected to be extended to the entire iPhone 15 lineup. Additionally, it has been reported that Apple is preparing to replace the lightning port with a USB Type-C connector, in compliance with EU regulations. Furthermore, there are speculations that the iPhone 15 may feature a new 48-megapixel stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS). Apart from that, they are also expected to be equipped with the A16 Bionic chipset, although they will miss out on the A17 Bionic chipset, which is being reserved for the Pro models.