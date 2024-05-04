iPhone 12 now available with a 17% discount; Check offers on Amazon
The iPhone 12 is one of the most value-for-money iPhones that you can buy today.
It underwent a major redesign when compared to the iPhone 11, featuring a boxy design and Super Retina XDR display.
With WWDC 2024 approaching, loads are AI upgrades are likely to arrive on iPhone courtesy of the iOS 18 update, which the iPhone 12 is expected to get.
So, if you wish to enjoy the exciting new features without spending a fortune, then check out this great deal on the iPhone 12, courtesy of Flipkart.
The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 49900 on Amazon.
However, you can get it with a 17% discount right now for Rs. 40999. That’s not all.
You can get up to a staggering Rs. 36000 off on the price of the iPhone 12 if you trade in your old smartphone, depending on its model and condition.
You can also get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions, among other bank offers.
