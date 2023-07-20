iPhone 15 set to break tradition, may unveil new charging port

In the long history of iPhones, Apple has rarely, changed some things and one of them is the charging port. But that is set to change and it is not because Apple wants to.

Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 12:00 IST
With iPhone 15 launch, Apple will announce a change in its charging port. (Unsplash)
With iPhone 15 launch, Apple will announce a change in its charging port. (Unsplash)

In the long history of iPhones, Apple has rarely, changed some things and one of them is its charging port. But that is set to change and it is not because Apple wants to. The change is being forced upon it by EU regulations that have been created in a way to force industries to adopt more ecologically conscious ways of making things. The iPhone 15 series is all set to launch in September and it will see the new USB-C charging port.

iPhone will finally break the trend of its charging port since iPhone 5. The port will undergo a big change and emulate the ones found on Android smartphones.

Let's check out the iPhone charging port changes over the years.

30-pin to Lightning

According to a 9to5Mac report. Apple had rolled out a 30-pin charging port in five of its models: the iPhone, iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, and iPhone 4S. The same method was already present on the iPods. Then Apple changed to the Lightning port on the iPhone 5.

USB-A to USB-C

Since iPhone 5, 9to5Mac reports, reports that Apple has made changes too. The iPhone 11 Pro came with a USB-C to Lightning cable for faster charging. Other models, like iPhone 5 to iPhone XS and non-Pro iPhone 11, included a USB-A to Lightning cable and the charging brick in the box.

With iPhone 12 series, Apple stopped including the power adapter in the box and replaced USB-A to Lightning with USB-C to Lightning to show that it was being ecologically conscious. However, iPhone users had to buy the adapter separately, which was not really very popular.

Lightning to USB-C

Now with iPhone 15, this will change and the new iPhone era will begin. It will be adopting the USB-C system because of the stringent new European rules that say all new phones will use the same common USB-C charging port. Yes, Apple has no option but to comply.

That may not be liked by those fans who enjoy the fact that the iPhone is "different" from all other phones. Yes, the exclusivity will end. However, some will definitely enjoy the benefit of having a system that will charge the battery with any charger available out there.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 10:53 IST
