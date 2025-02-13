iPhone 16 price drops by 12% on Flipkart: Know how to get it under Rs.60000
Check out the latest deals and offers on iPhone 16 to get it under Rs.60000 on Flipkart.
iPhone 16 has become the best-selling smartphone in the world after launch, attracting many new buyers.
If you are also planning to buy the latest iPhone 16 model, then we have found just the deal for you to get it at a lower price.
Check out Flipkart’s deals and discounts on iPhone 16 to enjoy greater benefits on purchase.
The iPhone 16 originally retails for Rs.79900 for a 128GB variant. However, its currently available at just Rs.69999 on Flipkart.
In addition to the 12% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the iPhone 16 price.
Buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback of about Rs.3500 on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Buyers can also get up to Rs.55499 off on iPhone 16 with an exchange offer, however, the price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
For instance, if you have an iPhone 13 model, you can get up to Rs.25120 off if it is a flawless condition.
