Apple Iphone 16 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone 16 Apple iPhone 16 is a iOS v16 phone, speculated price is Rs 79,990 in India with 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Apple A16 Bionic Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Apple iPhone 16 Price in India The starting price for the Apple iPhone 16 in India is Rs. 79,990. This is the Apple iPhone 16 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Apple iPhone 16 in India is Rs. 79,990. This is the Apple iPhone 16 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Apple IPhone 16 (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C No

Capacity 4500 mAh Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Resolution 13 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single Display Display Type OLED

Pixel Density 461 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes General Operating System iOS v16

Launch Date October 23, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Apple Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack Lightning Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM Performance CPU Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth)

Chipset Apple A16 Bionic

Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 6 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Apple GPU (Five-core graphics) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor No

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

