iPhone 17 Air launch: 5 key features likely to be announced in September
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 08, 2025
Photo Credit: Apple
Here are the 5 biggest rumored features of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.
Photo Credit: Apple
After the preview of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Apple fans have been waiting to get a first look at the rumoured iPhone 17 Air.
Photo Credit: Apple
Over the past few weeks, several rumours surrounding the ultra-thin iPhone have been circulating, creating much about what Apple has planned.
Photo Credit: reuters
Therefore, know about 5 key features that are likely to be announced during the iPhone 17 Air launch.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 17 Air measures just 5.5mm in thickness, making it the thinnest iPhone ever launched. In comparison, the Galaxy S25 Edge measures 6.4mm in thickness.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple to redesign iPhone 17 Air camera module and we may get a single rear camera instead of a dual or a triple camera system.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 17 Air is expected to be powered by a powerful chipset, likely the A19 chip that will also support Apple Intelligence.
Photo Credit: Apple
Since it's a slimmer smartphone, we do not expect a bigger battery. Therefore, the iPhone 17 Air may come between between 3,000mAh and 4,000mAh battery.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 17 Air may come with a physical SIM slot, therefore, users will have to opt for e-SIM.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 17 Air launch: Design, specs, and more rumours complied
iPhone 17 Pro launch in 2025: Know about 5 biggest design changes
iPhone 17 Pro launch in September: Know about the top 5 rumoured upgrades
iPhone 17 Pro Max launch in 2025: Here’s everything we know so far
View more