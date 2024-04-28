iPhone essential accessories for new users: Know which ones to buy
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 28, 2024
Photo Credit: AP
Check out the top 5 iPhone accessories to build your own iPhone ecosystem. Tap to check the list.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Planning to buy an Apple iPhone? Then you must also consider buying all the essential iPhone accessories that may fulfil all the requirements.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
There are several iPhone accessories available such as MageSafe chargers, iPhone cases, and more which will keep your new device stylish.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Check out the top 5 iPhone accessories that you must buy if you own an Apple smartphone.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple MagSafe charger: MagSafe chargers are very useful when it comes to wireless charging. Users do not always have to worry about finding a charging point.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone FineWoven case with MagSafe: The new FineWoven case allows users to protect their iPhone from any damage and makes it look more premium.
Photo Credit: Apple
AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): Owning high-performing wireless earbuds is also necessary to enjoy a greater listening experience and there is nothing better than the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen).
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple AirTag: AirTags are very popular these days to keep track of your belongings from your iPhone.
Photo Credit: Apple
20W USB-C Power Adapter: If you are new to the Apple ecosystem, then a 20W USB-C Power Adapter is a must-have product to charge your iPhone.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
iPhone 15 price drops by 9% on Amazon with big discounts, bank deals on offer
iPhone 12 price drop rolled out on Flipkart; Check 17% discount, other offers
iPhone 15 price drops again- Check discount and bank offers and best buy deals
View more