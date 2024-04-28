iPhone essential accessories for new users: Know which ones to buy

Check out the top 5 iPhone accessories to build your own iPhone ecosystem. Tap to check the list.

Planning to buy an Apple iPhone? Then you must also consider buying all the essential iPhone accessories that may fulfil all the requirements.

There are several iPhone accessories available such as MageSafe chargers, iPhone cases, and more which will keep your new device stylish.

Check out the top 5 iPhone accessories that you must buy if you own an Apple smartphone.

Apple MagSafe charger:  MagSafe chargers are very useful when it comes to wireless charging. Users do not always have to worry about finding a charging point.

iPhone FineWoven case with MagSafe: The new  FineWoven case allows users to protect their iPhone from any damage and makes it look more premium.

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): Owning high-performing wireless earbuds is also necessary to enjoy a greater listening experience and there is nothing better than the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen).

Apple AirTag: AirTags are very popular these days to keep track of your belongings from your iPhone.

20W USB-C Power Adapter: If you are new to the Apple ecosystem, then a 20W USB-C Power Adapter is a must-have product to charge your iPhone.

