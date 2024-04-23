iPhone 15 price drops again- Check discount and bank offers and best buy deals
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 23, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Grab the iPhone 15 at just Rs. 62999 with discounts and bank offers. Also, check the exchange offer for additional discounts.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple will be launching its new iPhone 16 model in September, therefore, the iPhone 15 price may drastically reduce on the e-commerce website.
Photo Credit: Apple
Currently, the iPhone 15 is available at a huge discounted price which may be the lowest price recorded.
Photo Credit: reuters
The iPhone 15 is originally priced at Rs.79990. However, on Flipkart, it is available at a 17 percent discount.
Buy here!
Photo Credit: Apple
This means the iPhone 15 price has been reduced to Rs.65999. But buyers can get additional off with bank and exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get a flat Rs.3000 off on BOBCARD transactions on orders of Rs.50000 and above.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, the price of the iPhone 15 has been reduced to Rs.62999.
Photo Credit: Apple
Furthermore, by availing exchange offer, iPhone 15 buyers can get up to Rs.50000 off.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone model. If you own the iPhone 12 model you can get up to Rs.20000 in exchange.
Check related web stories:
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips: 5 mistakes you must stop doing to save battery life
iPhone 14 price drop rolled out by Amazon; Check 16% discount, other offers
iPhone 12 gets a 15% price drop on Flipkart; Check bank offers, exchange deals and more
View more