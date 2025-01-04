iPhone SE 4 launch soon: 5 reasons why it’s worth the hype
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 04, 2025
Here are 5 reasons why you should wait for the upcoming iPhone SE 4 model to launch.
Apple is expected to launch its mid-range smartphone, the iPhone SE 4 in Q1 of 2025, after three years.
However, Apple will likely rename the iPhone SE 4 to the iPhone 16e due to major upgrades and new features.
Know about these 5 reasons why the iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16e is worth the hype ahead of launch.
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display and will look similar to the iPhone 14 in terms of design with a Face ID notch.
iPhone SE 4 will be powered by the latest A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM offering flagship performance, similar to the iPhone 16 model.
The smartphone is expected to be the first iPhone that will support Apple’s in-house 5G modem for improved connectivity.
The iPhone SE 4 will reportedly support Apple Intelligence features, making it more powerful than standard iPhone 15 models.
Lastly, the base storage of the smartphone will be 128GB instead of 64GB and it will also feature a USB-C port for charging.
