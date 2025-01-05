Is wireless charging a necessity? Here are 5 reasons why it is a stumbling block
Published Jan 05, 2025
Looking for wireless chargers for your device? Here’s why is not a crucial necessity.
In recent years, wireless charging has been hyped among smartphone users due to ease and convenience.
But, is it really a deal breaker for the user or it is just a stumbling block which has been created into hype?
To justify the claims, here are 5 reasons why wireless charging is not a necessity.
Wireless chargers offer slower charging speeds in comparison to wired chargers. Therefore, it could take hours for your device to power up.
Wireless charging is more concerned with it comes device overheating and it may not be liked by some users.
Costing is also a major roadblock as wireless chargers are available at expensive prices in comparison to wired chargers.
Wireless charging demands more energy, consuming more electricity with endless hours of charging.
Lastly, they are not very convenient when it comes to precisely placing the smartphone over the wireless charger.
