Rocket 135 app: Know how to manage to-do lists and tasks effectively to boost productivity
Check out how the Rocket 135 app helps improve productivity with effective to-do list and task management.
Rocket 135 is one of the most used to-do list apps that helps users stay on track and on top of their work.
According to the app, it uses an effective strategy to keep the users productive throughout the day.
The Rocket 135 enables users to create an organized to-do list based on their personal and professional work.
It breaks down the to-dos into one big task, three medium tasks and five small tasks - the 1-3-5 method.
Therefore, it encourages users to complete 9 urgent tasks on a daily basis on the basis of priority allocated.
This helps users create a healthy habit of achieving their day-to-day goals by boosting their productivity every day.
To keep track of your progress, the Rocket 135 app provides a statistical view for easy understanding.
You can track your progress based on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis to see your improvement graph.
By using the app, “You will be surprised by how much you actually get done,” according to Rocket 135.
