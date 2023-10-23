ISRO looks to safeguard Aditya-L1 mission with Lagrange Point 1 assessment

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 23, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO

Aditya-L1 mission is en route to Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1), embarking on its groundbreaking journey.

Photo Credit: ISRO

On September 2, 2023, India's Aditya-L1 spacecraft was launched, marking India's inaugural mission solely dedicated to Sun exploration.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The spacecraft initiated its voyage towards L1 on September 18, aiming to arrive at L1 by January 2024.

Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter

Aditya-L1 is designed to traverse a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point, situated 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. These orbits are characterised by periodic, 3D paths around Lagrange Points, forming a halo.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

L1 currently hosts four operational spacecraft: WIND, Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), Advanced Composition Explorer (ACE), and Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR).

Photo Credit: NASA

These spacecraft at L1 serve a crucial role in early warning systems for space weather events, protecting both space assets and ground-based infrastructure.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Despite the vast distances between spacecraft at L1, safety assessments are essential due to positional uncertainties and the influence of perturbative forces.

Photo Credit: NASA

Determining the orbits in Lagrange Point Orbit (LPO) involves collecting tracking data over several days, with accuracy typically within a few kilometres.

Photo Credit: ISRO

ISRO plans to periodically analyse Aditya-L1's orbit to prevent close encounters with neighbouring spacecraft, ensuring mission safety, with support from NASA-JPL.

Photo Credit: ISRO

ISRO's proactive space situation assessment around L1 guarantees the safety and success of the Aditya-L1 mission as it embarks on its solar study journey.

Check related web stories:
Mangalyaan-2 mission: ISRO prepares to embark on journey to Mars after 9 years
Chandrayaan-3 mission: will ISRO’s lunar lander and rover ever wake up?
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence
Beware! Scammers using iPhone 15 ruse to entrap users! Know how to stop them
View more