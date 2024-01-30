James Webb Space Telescope captures breathtaking images of 19 distant galaxies! 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 30, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shared about 19 images of mesmarizing spiral galaxies. Check details here.

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has again reached way back into space and provided the world with beautiful images of 19 distant galaxies.

Photo Credit: NASA

The images captured by Webb’s telescope shed light on the mystery of the star formation process and the intricate structures.

Photo Credit: NASA

The images were captured as part of the Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS (PHANGS) project.

Photo Credit: NASA

Among the 19 galaxies, the closest galaxy named NGC5068 is 15 million light-years away from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

The farthest galaxy which is named NGC1365 is about 60 million light-years from Earth and yet it is captured in the most detailed form.

Photo Credit: NASA

The  James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) instrument called the  Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) was used to capture detailed images of the galaxies. 

Photo Credit: NASA

With these images, scientists and study and analyze the structure, composition, dynamics and evolution of these galaxies with exceptional precision.

Photo Credit: NASA

These 19 galaxies and images showcase the growth pattern where stars are born within the spiral arms and then spread outwards. 

Check related web stories:
NASA’s Perseverance rover discovery: Mars unveils clues to possible past life
Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning image of merging galaxies, NASA shares details
Asteroid 2017 BG92 to have a close encounter with Earth, says NASA; Check how big it is
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures light from galaxies shrouded by Big Bang gas
View more