James Webb Space Telescope captures breathtaking images of 19 distant galaxies!
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 30, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shared about 19 images of mesmarizing spiral galaxies. Check details here.
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has again reached way back into space and provided the world with beautiful images of 19 distant galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
The images captured by Webb’s telescope shed light on the mystery of the star formation process and the intricate structures.
Photo Credit: NASA
The images were captured as part of the Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS (PHANGS) project.
Photo Credit: NASA
Among the 19 galaxies, the closest galaxy named NGC5068 is 15 million light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
The farthest galaxy which is named NGC1365 is about 60 million light-years from Earth and yet it is captured in the most detailed form.
Photo Credit: NASA
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) instrument called the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) was used to capture detailed images of the galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
With these images, scientists and study and analyze the structure, composition, dynamics and evolution of these galaxies with exceptional precision.
Photo Credit: NASA
These 19 galaxies and images showcase the growth pattern where stars are born within the spiral arms and then spread outwards.
Check related web stories:
NASA’s Perseverance rover discovery: Mars unveils clues to possible past life
Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning image of merging galaxies, NASA shares details
Asteroid 2017 BG92 to have a close encounter with Earth, says NASA; Check how big it is
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures light from galaxies shrouded by Big Bang gas
View more