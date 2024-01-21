Looking for a slick smartphone with huge discount? Check iPhone 14 price cut on Amazon

Published Jan 21, 2024
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is over, but the unbeatable discounts are still available! One is on Apple iPhone 14. 

The iPhone 14 price cut rolled out on Amazon has brought the rate down to just Rs. 65,999 from Rs. 89,900. That means Amazon is providing a whopping 27% discount. The iPhone 14 available is called Apple iPhone 14 (256 GB) - (Product) RED.

The iPhone 14 is quite a catch as it has a number of impressive features like Cinematic Mode and  other Photo features. 

You can see more content on the 15.40 cm (6.1") screen, which is great not only for playing games, watching videos, etc., but also makes for considerably better reading.

For the avid photographer or video content creator, the iPhone 14 provides great results  even in tricky lighting conditions. 

What's more, iPhone 14 has an  Action mode for smooth videos - great for times when you chase after your kids to capture their antics, or going for a run. Video recording goes up to 4K 60fps.  

It has a 12-megapixel f/1.5 primary and 12-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide camera on the rear. It also has a 12-megapixel f/1.9 front camera along with the TrueDepth imaging system that enables the Face ID security system. 

iPhone 14 is available in three storage options – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB and 6GB of RAM. However, in this sale, only 256GB is available. 

A positive change that iPhone 14 brings is that it has removable rear panels which makes repairs/ battery replacements much easier.

