Looking for a slick smartphone with huge discount? Check iPhone 14 price cut on Amazon
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 21, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is over, but the unbeatable discounts are still available! One is on Apple iPhone 14.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The iPhone 14 price cut rolled out on Amazon has brought the rate down to just Rs. 65,999 from Rs. 89,900. That means Amazon is providing a whopping 27% discount. The iPhone 14 available is called Apple iPhone 14 (256 GB) - (Product) RED.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 14 is quite a catch as it has a number of impressive features like Cinematic Mode and other Photo features.
You can see more content on the 15.40 cm (6.1") screen, which is great not only for playing games, watching videos, etc., but also makes for considerably better reading.
Photo Credit: Apple
For the avid photographer or video content creator, the iPhone 14 provides great results even in tricky lighting conditions.
Photo Credit: Apple
What's more, iPhone 14 has an Action mode for smooth videos - great for times when you chase after your kids to capture their antics, or going for a run. Video recording goes up to 4K 60fps.
Photo Credit: Apple
It has a 12-megapixel f/1.5 primary and 12-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide camera on the rear. It also has a 12-megapixel f/1.9 front camera along with the TrueDepth imaging system that enables the Face ID security system.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 is available in three storage options – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB and 6GB of RAM. However, in this sale, only 256GB is available.
Photo Credit: Apple
A positive change that iPhone 14 brings is that it has removable rear panels which makes repairs/ battery replacements much easier.