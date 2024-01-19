Free ISRO course: 5-day course rolled out - explore geospatial data processing and Python programming
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published Jan 19, 2024
ISRO is inviting all space enthusiasts for a 5-day free online Python programming course. Get ready to dive into the world of geospatial data processing using Python!
The course, titled 'Geodata Processing Using Python,' will run from January 16–27, 2023. It's sponsored by the Government of India and aims to provide insights into geospatial and satellite data processing.
Eligibility Criteria: Are you an undergraduate or graduate student, a government employee in science or technology, or an academic researcher? This course is for you. Even users on CIET or CEC-UGC networks can participate.
What Will You Learn?: Explore geographical information systems, Python programming, Jupyter notebook, raster and vector data processing, geospatial data visualisation, and open-source libraries like GDAL and Geopandas.
Successfully complete the course, meet attendance criteria, and receive a certificate from ISRO. Gain the skills to create Python programs for handling geospatial data and visualisation.
Skills You'll Acquire: Learn to read, write, and process raster and vector data. Create Python programs to display geographic data as maps or images. Access study resources on the e-class platform.
What You Need: To enrol, you'll need a desktop or laptop with a webcam, microphone, and speakers. If in a classroom setting, a large display screen, projector, or TV is necessary.
Course Fee: Great news! There are no registration fees for this course. It's a fantastic opportunity to enhance your skills without any financial burden.
Upon completing the course, you'll be able to write Python programs for reading, writing, and processing geospatial data, visualising information effectively.
How to Apply: If you're excited about this opportunity, apply now! Find additional details and submit your application on the provided link. Don't miss out on this chance to boost your Python skills with ISRO.