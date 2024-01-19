Flipkart offers huge iPhone 15 discount, plus other offers - check out the deal here
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 19, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Want to buy the latest Apple iPhone? Check out this massive iPhone 15 discount on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 is one of the latest smartphone offerings by Apple which comes with various new features and Dynamic Island.
Photo Credit: Apple
If you are someone who is eyeing the new iPhone 15 then we have great news for you as it is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
Originally, the 128GB variant of iPhone 15 was priced at Rs. 79900, however, you can get it for Rs.66999 now.
Photo Credit: Apple
This means, Flipkart is offering a massive 16 percent discount on the new iPhone 15.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the iPhone 15 price.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can get 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit Card and EMI Transactions of up to Rs. 750, on orders of Rs. 5000 and above
Photo Credit: Apple
With an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.54990 off on the purchase of an iPhone 15.
Check Product
Photo Credit: HT Tech
All you have to do is exchange your old smartphone with the iPhone 15 to enjoy this benefit.
Photo Credit: Reuters
However, the exchange value will be based on your smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Photo Credit: Apple
Also, do not forget to write your area pincode to check if the iPhone 15 offer is available in your location or not.
Check related web stories:
No 'iPhone moment'! Microsoft Bing Search Engine Market Share Barely Budged With ChatGPT Add-On
iPhone 15 Plus price cut out by a huge 14%; check out this amazing discount on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy S24 vs iPhone 15: Price, specs and features
Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max - price, specs comparison
View more