Mangalyaan-2 mission: How ISRO’s second mission is uniquely different from NASA’s Mars Climate Orbiter
Published Nov 01, 2023
ISRO is planning a second Mars Orbiter Mission which has been dubbed Mangalyaan-2 mission. Know how this project is different from NASA’s Mars Climate Orbiter.
ISRO has been planning the Mangalyaan-2 mission for a long time now with the aim of exploring the planet’s environment and atmosphere.
The Mangalyaan-2 mission and NASA’s Mars Climate Orbiter have various similarities as both are designed to study the climate or we can say the environment of Mars.
The Mars Climate Orbiter studied Mars for 2 years and gave insights into the planet’s atmospheric dust and water vapour along with pictures of climate changes.
The NASA mission also aimed to provide Mars’ climatic history and evidence of water. However, the ISRO’s MOM-2 will be studying the interplanetary dust, and the Martian atmosphere and environment.
Mars Climate Orbiter collaborated with the Mars Polar Lander to study the atmosphere, climate and surface of the Red Planet.
ISRO's Mangalyaan-2 mission will be conducting in-orbit studies with the help of four payloads and installed instruments.
The Mangalyaan-2 mission payload includes the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), Radio Occultation, Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), and Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).
As per reports, the Mangalyaan-2 payloads are in different stages of development.
ISRO is yet to reveal information about the Mangalyaan-2 mission.
Furthermore, ISRO will also be planning a Mars rover mission just like the Moon lander and rover during the highly successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.
