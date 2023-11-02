Mangalyaan-2 mission: How ISRO will study Mars atmosphere
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Nov 02, 2023
Photo Credit: NASA
Know what ISRO’s Mangalyaan-2 mission will uncover about Mars. Check mission details here.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) is preparing for the Mangalyaan-2 mission after 9 years.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Its first Mars mission was launched in the year 2013 and it entered the Mars orbit in the year 2014. Now after so much preparation and planning, the Mangalyaan-2 mission is under development.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Mangalyaan-2 or MOM-2 will consist of four scientific payloads, Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), Radio Occultation, Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), and Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Each payload will have a unique capability to study Mar’s environment and atmosphere.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The mission will be studying the origin, abundance, distribution and flux at high altitudes on Mars. This specific area would be covered by the MODEX payload.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Mar’s neutral and electron density profiles will be measured to have a better understanding of the red planet.
Photo Credit: NASA
The solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles of Mars will be studied with the help of the EIS payload.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Lastly, the Mangalyaan-2 mission will measure the electron number density, electron temperature and electric field waves.
Photo Credit: NASA
Studying these terms and specific conditions of the planet will help researchers have a clear understanding of Mars’s environment and its atmosphere.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
More about the Mangalyaan-2 mission will be disclosed by ISRO as the project progresses.