Mangalyaan-2 mission: How ISRO will study Mars atmosphere

Published Nov 02, 2023
Know what ISRO’s Mangalyaan-2 mission will uncover about Mars. Check mission details here.

The Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) is preparing for the Mangalyaan-2 mission after 9 years.

Its first Mars mission was launched in the year 2013 and it entered the Mars orbit in the year 2014. Now after so much preparation and planning, the Mangalyaan-2 mission is under development.

The Mangalyaan-2 or MOM-2 will consist of four scientific payloads, Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), Radio Occultation, Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), and Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).

Each payload will have a unique capability to study Mar’s environment and atmosphere.

The mission will be studying the origin, abundance, distribution and flux at high altitudes on Mars. This specific area would be covered by the MODEX payload.

Mar’s neutral and electron density profiles will be measured to have a better understanding of the red planet.

The solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles of Mars will be studied with the help of the EIS payload.

Lastly, the Mangalyaan-2 mission will measure the electron number density, electron temperature and electric field waves.

Studying these terms and specific conditions of the planet will help researchers have a clear understanding of Mars’s environment and its atmosphere.

More about the Mangalyaan-2 mission will be disclosed by ISRO as the project progresses.

