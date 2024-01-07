Mangalyaan-2 mission: ISRO’s probe to unveil Mars enigma with advanced orbital exploration
Published Jan 07, 2024
Get ready for India's next leap into interplanetary exploration with the Mangalyaan-2 mission! Scheduled for launch in September 2024, this ambitious project, also known as Mars Orbiter Mission-2 (MOM-2), is set to orbit Mars using the powerful LVM-3 rocket.
Unlike its predecessor, Mangalyaan-2 will be a dedicated orbiter, abandoning the initially proposed lander component. Equipped with cutting-edge instruments, the orbiter will delve into Mars' mysteries over a planned one-year mission duration.
Mangalyaan-2 Mission Objectives: It is designed to explore Mars' atmosphere and climate, seeking clues about the potential for life on the Red Planet. However, note that the spacecraft is not designed for a landing on Mars.
Mangalyaan-2 will carry a suite of four scientific instruments, each serving a unique purpose in unravelling Mars' secrets.
This experiment aims to study the origin, quantity, distribution, and movement of Mars dust in the upper atmosphere, providing crucial insights into atmospheric dynamics.
Utilising a specialised microwave signal, this experiment will explore the layers of Mars' atmosphere, measuring particles and electrons to enhance our understanding of atmospheric composition.
Focused on solar energy and fast-moving particles in Mars' vicinity, EIS will contribute to unravelling the mystery of how Mars lost its atmosphere aeons ago.
By measuring electron density, temperature, and electric field patterns in Mars' atmosphere, LPEX will shed light on the planet's plasma environment, providing crucial data for scientific exploration.