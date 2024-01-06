Chandrayaan-3 mission: What this UK scientist said about India's historic moon landing

Check related web stories:

Aditya-L1 mission date, time: ISRO's solar probe to enter special halo orbit today

Massive iPhone 14 discount live on Amazon! Price cut of 25 pct on 128GB variant; get more, check all offers

Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know all about ISRO’s docking plan to bring Moon samples back

Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO made India's moon dream come true in 2023 with new heights