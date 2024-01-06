Chandrayaan-3 mission: What this UK scientist said about India's historic moon landing
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 06, 2024
Photo Credit: ISRO
India made history with the 2023 Chandrayaan-3 mission, conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The mission's success was a remarkable achievement, considering its low budget of just $74 million.
Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover played pivotal roles, conducting scientific experiments to unveil the moon's surface composition. The mission lasted for a single lunar daylight period, equivalent to around two weeks.
The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover executed a series of scientific experiments providing crucial insights into the lunar surface. This included a short take-off and repositioning, laying the groundwork for future missions.
After completing their scientific tasks, both devices entered a "sleep mode" to endure the extreme lunar night temperatures, plummeting as low as -238°C. This precautionary measure aimed to protect electronic components from potential damage.
ISRO plans a significant expansion of its satellite fleet to strengthen India's geo-intelligence capabilities.
Despite initial hopes for a potential reawakening, neither the lander nor the rover could be revived after the lunar night. The chances of reviving either the lander or rover are now considered extremely slim.
Sarah Casewell from the University of Leicester, UK, acknowledges the slim chances of reviving the devices but emphasises that this should not diminish the mission's phenomenal achievement, NewsScientist reported.
Passing through multiple lunar nights posed significant challenges, with the extreme temperatures threatening the electronic components of the lander and rover.
Despite the challenges, Chandrayaan-3 mission stands as a phenomenal achievement, providing valuable data and insights. The success of the mission is a testament to the meticulous planning undertaken within the constrained budget.