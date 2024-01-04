Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO made India's moon dream come true in 2023
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 04, 2024
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission was the biggest highlight of 2023. Know about the exceptional victory by India in the Moon mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission landed on the lunar surface in August, making the biggest history and achievement for ISRO and India.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The success did not come easy to ISRO after the failed efforts of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. However, landing on the Moon has always been on the charts for India.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Chandrayaan-3 soft landing fulfilled the dreams of many aspiring and hardworking scientists who worked day and night to make the mission successful at any cost.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Not, only did ISRO land on Moon but it also conducted some unplanned missions during the course of its stay.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
First, Vikram lander and became a part of the hop experiment during which it made a soft landing on the Moon a second time with a new landing location.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
During the 14 days of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover gave us some new unexpected data about the lunar surface, creating more curiosity.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Later after the mission was concluded due to the lunar night, ISRO brought the Chadrayaan-3 propulsion module back to Earth’s orbit which was again an unplanned move.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The successful Chandrayaan-3 mission has boosted much confidence in India to conduct such a critical space mission.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Now, as the new year begins, ISRO has lined up various other space missions. including Chandrayaan-4, to mark its presence world-wide.
Check related web stories:
Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO space probe heading to unique island for solar exploration called Lagrange point L1
Shukrayaan-1 mission: Probing Venus potential for life amidst controversy and clues
Aditya-L1 mission update: Status to launch date, all you need to know about ISRO's solar odyssey
Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know all about the ISRO SPADEX technology to be used in next moon mission
View more