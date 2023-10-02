Icon
Home Tech News Mangalyaan-2 mission: ISRO gears up to visit Mars after 9 years

Mangalyaan-2 mission: ISRO gears up to visit Mars after 9 years

After finding success with Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, ISRO is targetting the Mangalyaan-2 mission. This will be the second visit to Mars by an ISRO spacecraft.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 15:38 IST
Icon
Vikram lander, Pragyan rover batteries fully charged! ISRO to give Chandrayaan-3 mission booster shot
ISRO is planning four payloads for Mangalyaan-2 mission to Mars.
1/5 Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been in sleep mode for 14 days. Today is the day when ISRO will try to wake them up. It is a scary moment as they are not expected to wake up as the lunar cold and darkness may have killed them both. (ISRO)
ISRO is planning four payloads for Mangalyaan-2 mission to Mars.
2/5 ISRO scientists are now waiting for optimum sunrise so the temperature on the Moon rises. Once the weather is in the right condition, it will be time to activate and re-establish communication with the lander and the rover.  (ISRO)
ISRO is planning four payloads for Mangalyaan-2 mission to Mars.
3/5 Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission will be starting its phase 2 in a few hours and he added, “When we sleep on Earth tonight, Vikram and Pragyan will perhaps wake up on the moon.” (ISRO)
ISRO is planning four payloads for Mangalyaan-2 mission to Mars.
4/5 Over the course of 14 days, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have contributed to various exceptional discoveries such as measuring the temperature of the lunar soil, finding th presence of sulphur and other elements, moonquake, and more.  (ISRO)
ISRO is planning four payloads for Mangalyaan-2 mission to Mars.
5/5 Now the whole country is waiting for the next chapter of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission with the awakening of Vikram lander and Pragyan. There are low chances of the mission to course, however, scientists have hopes that they will be able to make them operational again.  (ISRO)
ISRO is planning four payloads for Mangalyaan-2 mission to Mars.
icon View all Images
ISRO is planning four payloads for Mangalyaan-2 mission to Mars. (Pixabay)

Yet again a new mission is being planned by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon and another ongoing mission Aditya-L1. In the year 2014, the space agency successfully completed its first Mars mission, now after 9 years, it is planning the Mangalyaan-2 mission with greater objectives and strategies. The Mangalyaan-1 mission aimed to enter the Mars orbit and now the second mission has more to discover. Know more about ISRO Mangalyaan-2 mission.

Mangalyaan-2 mission

The second Mars mission by ISRO will be called Mars Orbiter Mission-2 (MOM-2), also known as Mangalyaan-2. According to a Physical Research Laboratory report, the spacecraft will be equipped with four payloads which will study the atmosphere, environment and the interplanetary dust of the red planet. The four payloads include a Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), a Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) and a Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).

The MODEX Mangalyaan-2 mission payload is designed to unravel the mysteries of high-altitude regions of Mars in terms of their abundance, spread, and movement of substances. The RO instruments will measure the electron density profiles and the atmosphere on Mars. The EIS which is now under development will aim to study solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles. To get more in-depth information about the Mars plasma environment, the LPEX instrument will be used to study electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves. The instrument will also consist of a Langmuir probe (LP) and two electric field (EF) sensors for effective study.

If the speculations and claims are true then the Mangalyaan-2 mission will be another big project for the Indian space agency. India is also planning for another space exploration mission to Venus which is called Shukrayaan, as revealed by ISRO chief S.Somanath. ISRO has lined up its major missions for the coming years, bringing joy to Indians with its amazing plans.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 14:43 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon