Mangalyaan-2 mission: ISRO gears up to visit Mars after 9 years

Yet again a new mission is being planned by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon and another ongoing mission Aditya-L1. In the year 2014, the space agency successfully completed its first Mars mission, now after 9 years, it is planning the Mangalyaan-2 mission with greater objectives and strategies. The Mangalyaan-1 mission aimed to enter the Mars orbit and now the second mission has more to discover. Know more about ISRO Mangalyaan-2 mission.

Mangalyaan-2 mission

The second Mars mission by ISRO will be called Mars Orbiter Mission-2 (MOM-2), also known as Mangalyaan-2. According to a Physical Research Laboratory report, the spacecraft will be equipped with four payloads which will study the atmosphere, environment and the interplanetary dust of the red planet. The four payloads include a Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), a Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) and a Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).

The MODEX Mangalyaan-2 mission payload is designed to unravel the mysteries of high-altitude regions of Mars in terms of their abundance, spread, and movement of substances. The RO instruments will measure the electron density profiles and the atmosphere on Mars. The EIS which is now under development will aim to study solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles. To get more in-depth information about the Mars plasma environment, the LPEX instrument will be used to study electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves. The instrument will also consist of a Langmuir probe (LP) and two electric field (EF) sensors for effective study.

If the speculations and claims are true then the Mangalyaan-2 mission will be another big project for the Indian space agency. India is also planning for another space exploration mission to Venus which is called Shukrayaan, as revealed by ISRO chief S.Somanath. ISRO has lined up its major missions for the coming years, bringing joy to Indians with its amazing plans.

