Max Pro Nova and Max Pro Spire, new Maxima smartwatches now in the market
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By Manshi Singh Published Sep 06, 2023
Photo Credit: Maxima
Want to buy a new smartwatch? Check out the newly launched Maxima smartwatches, Max Pro Nova and Max Pro Spire.
Photo Credit: Maxima
Maxima has launched two ingeniously developed smartwatches – Max Pro Nova and Max Pro Spire - exclusively on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Maxima
Maxima Max Pro Nova is an advanced technology Smartwatch with a 1.39” Ultra HD display of 600 Nits brightness and an advanced one-tap Bluetooth calling function with single pairing through Maxima Smartfit App.
Photo Credit: Maxima
The Smartwatch comes with features such as Heart Rate, Spo2, sleep monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker, making it a complete health package with premium looks.
Photo Credit: Maxima
With its 150+ watch faces, a user can customize it with images from the gallery or take pictures from the camera directly and get it on their wrist with the help of the Maxima Smart Fit App.
Photo Credit: Maxima
The second launch is the Maxima Max Pro Spire, which comes with a 1.96" Ultra HD Largest Display of 600 Nits brightness.
Photo Credit: Maxima
It comes with an advanced Bluetooth calling engine to process calls seamlessly from the wrist with the help of an HD speaker and microphone.
Photo Credit: Maxima
Through the advanced Bluetooth Calling Engine, one can get direct access to the dial pad, recent call logs, and favorite contacts.
Photo Credit: Maxima
The Maxima smartwatches also have 100+ Sports modes adding in more to track one’s activities on the go.
Photo Credit: Maxima
These watches are equipped with advanced technology sensors, highest grade IP67 level water and dust resistance, and 100+ sports modes syncing via the Maxima Pro Fit app.
Photo Credit: Maxima
Buyers can also get inbuilt game support like Young Bird, 2048, and Sports Car in the smartwatch.