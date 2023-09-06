Max Pro Nova and Max Pro Spire, new Maxima smartwatches now in the market

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Sep 06, 2023
Want to buy a new smartwatch? Check out the newly launched Maxima smartwatches, Max Pro Nova and Max Pro Spire.      

Maxima has launched two ingeniously developed smartwatches – Max Pro Nova and Max Pro Spire - exclusively on Flipkart.    

Maxima Max Pro Nova is an advanced technology Smartwatch with a 1.39” Ultra HD display of 600 Nits brightness and an advanced one-tap Bluetooth calling function with single pairing through Maxima Smartfit App. 

 The Smartwatch comes with features such as Heart Rate, Spo2, sleep monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker, making it a complete health package with premium looks. 

With its 150+ watch faces, a user can customize it with images from the gallery or take pictures from the camera directly and get it on their wrist with the help of the Maxima Smart Fit App.

The second launch is the Maxima Max Pro Spire, which comes with a 1.96" Ultra HD Largest Display of 600 Nits brightness.

It comes with an advanced Bluetooth calling engine to process calls seamlessly from the wrist with the help of an HD speaker and microphone.

Through the advanced Bluetooth Calling Engine, one can get direct access to the dial pad, recent call logs, and favorite contacts.

 The Maxima smartwatches also have 100+ Sports modes adding in more to track one’s activities on the go.

These watches are equipped with advanced technology sensors, highest grade IP67 level water and dust resistance, and 100+ sports modes syncing via the Maxima Pro Fit app.

Buyers can also get inbuilt game support like Young Bird, 2048, and Sports Car in the smartwatch.     

