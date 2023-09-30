Miracle clip! A star exploded and NASA captured a time-lapse video; supernova happened 20000 years ago
In yet another superlative success, NASA has captured a mesmerizing view of an explosive event in space.
This time, it has captured more than just a snapshot, it has actually been able to create a time-lapse video and that too of the remnants of a Supernova - a star that exploded 20000 years ago.
A time-lapse video created by the Hubble Space Telescope was released by NASA on September 28, 2023.
The NASA video showcases the aftermath of a supernova, which occurred roughly 20,000 years ago.
The focus of the time-lapse is a segment of the Cygnus Loop, a nebula formed from the remnants of a supernova.
Nebulas like the Cygnus Loop consist of dust and gas created from the remnants of exploded stars.
These nebulas can serve as "stellar nurseries," where old star materials come together to form new stars.
The supernova that created the Cygnus Loop's remnants exploded around 20,000 years ago.
Despite the ancient event, people in 2023 can watch the timelapse video courtesy NASA and witness the remnants expanding into space at incredible speeds
The Cygnus Loop appears as a bubble-like structure, with a diameter of approximately 120 light-years.
Images taken between 2001 and 2020 by the Hubble Space Telescope reveal how the supernova remnant's front part has expanded over time, helping astronomers measure its speed.
